Ahead of Monrovia Thanksgiving Concert, Daar Communications & Kanvee Formally Present AFRIMA Awards to Amb. Conteh

(Abuja, December 4, 2019:) Liberia’s foremost international Gospel musician and double winner of the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) Kanvee Adams and Daar Communications have formally presented the two awards to Liberia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Professor Al-Hassan Conteh.A release from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja says the formal presentation ceremony took place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the chancery of the Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria.

The presentation of the awards comes few days to the holding of a ‘Thanksgiving Musical Concert’ slated to be held this weekend in Monrovia to celebrate Kanvee’s 17 years in Gospel music.

The release recalls that Kanvee, nominated in three categories of the 2019 AFRIMA Awards, won the categories of ‘The Songwriter of The Year In Africa’ and ‘Best Female Ariste, Duo or Group, In African Inspiration Music’ awards at recently held ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

During Tuesday’s presentation, Ambassador Conteh welcomed and once again congratulated the entire Daar Communications conglomerate that includes Daar Music Global and the African Independent Television (AIT).

Daar Music Global earlier this year signed the Liberian Gospel superstar on a five-year deal that has already begun bearing fruits.

“On behalf of the President, His Excellency Dr George Manneh Weah, I want to say Liberians are very proud of you, Kanvee. We pray that God Almighty takes you to higher heights, and why not? You can even go on and win the biggest one on the world stage, like the Grammy’s Award”, he said.

The Liberian Envoy also thanked High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Sr, for his visionary ideology that led him to discovering the Liberian Gospel Star, Kanvee.

“For someone like Kanvee who came from the ashes of war to rise to the pinnacle of her career in so short a time is amazing and thanks to the High Chief Raymond Dokpesi. Kanvee, we are very proud of you”.

For his part, the Chairman of the Daar Communications PLC and son of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, appreciated the Liberian Ambassador and the entire Liberian Community for their warmth support that helped Kanvee to now brag of being a double AFRIMA winner.

Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Jr. (not to be confused with the father High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Sr.) assured Ambassador Conteh and the entire Liberian nation of the company’s continual support for the Liberian singer.

“The growth of Daar Music Global and the promotion of the artist Kanvee Adams shall have no limits of restriction. We thank you for your support and hospitality”, he added.

The formal presentation of the awards was done by the Managing Director of African Independent Television (AIT) of Daar Communications, Dr. Mrs. Oluwatosin Dokpesi.

In response, Kanvee expressed gratitude firstly to God and to High Chief Dokpesi (Sr.) who she calls her destiny-helper: “Though he doesn’t like me to talk about it all the way but there’s no way that I can tell my story without mentioning his name, atleast a hundred times. I have said repeatedly that he won these awards, he has re-inspired my entire musical career.”

“By the way that he picked me up from across many nations, it’s still surprising to me. And honestly, while I am still trying to absorb this dream, then another one adds to it. But I know it’s all ordained by God. So, I forever remain grateful to him and all his associates”, she added.

At the same time, the Daar Communications will this weekend lead a high-powered entourage to Monrovia to grace Kanvee’s ‘17 Years Thanksgiving Service’ to be held at the Bethel Cathedral Church on December 8, 2019, the release concludes.