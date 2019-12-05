Court Wants Yekeh Kolubah, 5 Others Appear December 6

The Criminal Court “A” on Tuesday issued a notice of assignment in the case of District #10 lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah and five others charged with multiple crimes to appear on Friday, December 6, to resume trial in the case.

Lawmaker Kolubah went to the Temple of Justice on Monday, December 2, to sign the Sherriff’s attendance record book, after the Court granted him medical leave to travel to Accra, Ghana for treatment.On August 15, 2019, a bill of information was filed by lawyers representing Kolubah for the lawmaker to seek medical leave, stating that the defendant has been diagnosed with Hepatitis B and diabetes.

It was the bill of information filed by Kolubah’s lawyer that prompted Judge Roosevelt Willie to issue a subpoena ad testificandum and duces tecum on Dr. Adubul Hellm Aram of the Amadyya Clinic to testify on the medical report.

But Dr. Aram, the chief medical doctor and administrator of Amadyya Clinic in Monrovia, indicated that the medical examination was done by him, affirming that defendant Kolubah was diagnosed withthe ailments as stated in the report requiring urgent medical treatment abroad.

But the District #10 lawmaker did not travel immediately after the Court granted him a two-week medical leave until November 2019.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Kolubah along with Abu Keita, Mohammed S. Keita, Johnson Kpor, Mohammed A. Kaba and Oliver C. Konneh will on December 6 appear before Criminal Court “A” to start their trial.

The six defendants are charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, kidnapping, criminal solicitation and criminal facilitation.