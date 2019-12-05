NTA To Introduce Electronic Ticketing Platform

The National Transit Authority (NTA) has disclosed that it is partnering with NUMERIT, a Senegalese IT Company with subsidiary in Liberia, to introduce an electronic ticketing payment platform in addition to its manual payment procedure.

The move from the NTA comes amidst the arrival of 45 brand new TATA buses on Friday, November 29, provided by the government of India to Liberia as a means of bringing relief to about 2.6 million commuters whose destinations, according to NTA, are facilitated by public transportation.A statement issued by NTA in Monrovia on Monday quotes the NTA management as saying that the technology which is being used in other African countries, including Senegal, Namibia and Rwanda, is being deplored in Liberia as part of NUMERIT’s long-term goal to invest in technology in West Africa.

This technology, according to the NTA, will optimize the current system in place to the extent that both the employees of NTA and the general public are equally monitored.

Additionally, the NTA management indicated that the entity is aware of the strategic nature of this intervention to the residents and people of Liberia, especially in support of the Pillar Two of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development which highlights job creation and empowerment.

Relating to President George Manneh Weah’s visit to India that subsequently led to the donation of the buses, the NTA cited that it sees the visit of President Weah as a means of fulfilling his Pro-poor agenda to alleviate the transport needs of citizens in Liberia.

Meanwhile, NTA has called on citizen to be cautious and supportive in handling the 45 new TATA buses as a means of maintaining tidiness and elongate the life span of the buses saying that citizens should serve as security for the buses knowing that affordable public transportation reduces household spending.

NTA says that, grafting, piercing and depositing of garbage in the buses are prohibited, adding that public transportation sustain the flow and movement of people and goods from rural and urban area.

The entity, through its Managing Director, Herbie T. McCauley, also extended heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Government of Liberia for its skillful negotiation for the 45 brand new TATA buses from the government and people of India.

“We plan to utilize these vehicle to bring relief to over 2.6 million commuters who build their lives around public transportation and rebrand the image of public transportation in Liberia so that it is no longer seen as an instrument of mobility for only the downtrodden,” the NTA noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related