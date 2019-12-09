IRCL CALLS FOR GOL AND COP TO DIALOGUE

-In The Interest Of Peace

The Inter-Religious Council Of Liberia (IRCL), the group comprising the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) and the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL), that has promoted religious harmony, peaceful co-existence and responsible citizenship since 1990, during its extraordinary Leadership meetings held on Wednesday and Thursday, December 4th and 5th respectively in Monrovia reaffirmed its mandate and desire to continue to lead efforts of mediation, peacemaking, reconciliation and advocacy against all ills in society as our primary contribution to sustaining peace, democracy and reconciliation in the country.

The extraordinary meetings considered the prevailing political, economic and social challenges facing the country and resolved to work with all national and international stakeholders to address threats to peace, democracy and stability including the prevailing economic hardships facing the country.

Accordingly, the Council adopted a resolution to ENGAGE all Stakeholders of our nation, including the Government of Liberia, Political parties, Chiefs and Elders, Council of Patriots, Civil society, Media, Civil servants, Students’ organizations, Bar Association, Women groups, amongst others in a collective effort to preserve peace and tranquility, and advance reconciliation and democracy in the country.

The Interreligious Council of Liberia (IRCL) has therefore launched an END-OF-THE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT INITIATIVE with all stakeholders in the country. The first of such Engagements was a groundbreaking meeting held on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 with the President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency George M. Weah and select officials of his government at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, when the need to maintain the peace, promote reconciliation, engage with other Political actors to strengthen social and national cohesion, prioritize the needs of civil servants, support electoral reform as the country prepares for the Mid-term Senatorial Election in October 2020, amongst others, were reviewed.

The Interreligious Council of Liberia therefore calls on the Government of Liberia and the Council of Patriots on the one hand, and the Government and ALL Political Parties on the other hand, to engage, consult and/or dialogue on addressing contending issues confronting the people of Liberia, politically, economically and socially, amongst others. The Council avails itself to working with all parties including the Government and the Council of Patriots to ensure a quiet Christmas and the peaceful reception of the new-year, 2020.

As we address political, economic and social challenges facing the country, the Council contends that all Liberians and political actors must do whatever they can to uphold the Constitution of the Republic and support our nascent democracy which was ushered in January 2018 after 74 years of the lack of a democratic transition in Liberia

The Council calls on the Government to continue to take steps to addressing the unbearable economic hardships being facing by ordinary Liberians including meeting the salary demands of civil servants

The Council calls on all Liberians to remain calm, exercise retrains in our public discourses, peaceably engage with one another and others opposed to them, in the Spirit of Christmas and national reconciliation as we all strive towards finding resolutions to our political, economic and social challenges as a nation and a peoplew