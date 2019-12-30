International Partners Want Protest Moved to Jan. 5, 2020

Key development partners to Liberia have called on the Council of Patriots not to continue with the December 30 demonstration until January 12, 2020 when the Government of Liberia shall be fully prepared to provide security and logistical support.In a joint statement by Ambassadors of ECOWAS, the United States, EU and the United Nations, stated “We have watched with pride as the Liberian people have passed important democratic milestones of hosting peaceful elections, debates, dialogues, and demonstrations. These are all important elements that strengthen the country’s core institutions.”

“We strongly encourage the Council of Patriots to shift their demonstration to this Sunday January 5, and various counter-protestors to shift their demonstrations to Sunday, January 12, at the large venues offered by the government, in order to ensure that the rights of all Liberia’s citizens are equally respected. We, your partners, strongly endorse this plan and look forward to those successful and peaceful gatherings, supported and protected by your government.”

Joint Statement from ECOWAS, U.S. Embassy, EU and the United Nations

Taking note from the Government of Liberia’s willingness to provide security and logistical support for the Council of Patriots but on January 5, 2020, the foreign missions called on the Council of Patriots to comply with the proposed date in the interest of keeping the peace in the country.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Justice in a press statement indicated that having followed the Council of Patriots’ Sunday press conference where they stated that the protest is intended to host tens of thousands and would be peaceful, decided to grant permit for the protest and the counter protest also.

The Justice Ministry said the government would make the Antoinette Tubman Stadium available to the COP on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 8 am to 8 pm.

“We strongly encourage the Council of Patriots to shift their demonstration to this Sunday January 5, and various counter-protestors to shift their demonstrations to Sunday, January 12, at the large venues offered by the government, in order to ensure that the rights of all Liberia’s citizens are equally respected. We, your partners, strongly endorse this plan and look forward to those successful and peaceful gatherings, supported and protected by your government,” the Ambassadors stated in the joint statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related