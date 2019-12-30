Joint UN, ECOWAS Mission Cautions Stakeholders Over Peace, Security

A joint mission of the ECOWAS and United Nations on Friday reminded all stakeholders of their responsibility to maintain the peace, security and stability of Liberia.

The delegation noted that the right of assembly should be in conformity with the provisions of the law and cautioned against any form of violence for which they would be accountable.The joint mission was part of the mandates, the ECOWAS Commission and the U.N. Office in West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) from December 26-27, 2019 to reiterate the commitment of the two bodies to supporting the efforts of the countries of the sub-region, particularly Liberia, towards sustaining peace and development.

The Mission composed of the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, ECOWAS Commission; the U.N. Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahell the Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia; the UN Resident Coordinator in Liberia and the Director of Political Affairs, ECOWAS Commission;

A communiqué issued at the end of the two-day mission said the delegation was received in audience by President George Manneh Weah and other government officials, including the Ministers for Justice, Labour, Commerce, Internal Affairs, and Deputy Inspector General of Police for Administration and Operations.

They also met with the Council of Patriots (COP); political parties; traditional leaders; Inter-Religious Council; the Federation of Liberian Youth and the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

In the communiqué, the delegation said it welcomes the general desire to call off the protest of December 30 if specific actions were taken in addressing some of the governance and economic issues which form the basis of the current tension in the country.

The delegation also noted “with pleasure” the interest of the government in addressing the relevant issues aimed at calming the tension and calling off the protest.

The visiting UN, ECOWAS officials further noted “with satisfaction” the ongoing efforts of the government and its partners towards this end and calls on the government to do more.

They also took seriously the assurances of the government of providing the details of these commitments during the state of the nation address in January 2020.

The communiqué stressed that all parties must acknowledge that the incumbent President is democratically-elected and has a legitimate mandate of six years.

The international delegation said it encourages the government to establish, with the support of ECOWAS, United Nations and its partners a platform/mechanism for a sustainable and an all-inclusive dialogue for the peace, security and stability of the country and thereby eliminating undue recourse to demonstration and protest.

In this context, the delegation exhorts all parties to work towards calling off this imminent protest in the general interest of Liberia and the sub-region, the communiqué pointed out.

During the interactive sessions, the delegation highlighted the growing security threats in the West African and the Sahel regions and, in particular, the fragility of the situation in Liberia.

After intensive and inclusive consultations and discussions with the various stakeholders, the delegation reiterates that the provisions of the Constitution of Liberia should prevail at all times and encouraged all parties to abide by the Constitution.

