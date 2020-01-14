President Weah Cautions Lawmakers

-As They Resumes 3rd Session

REMARKS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. GEORGE MANNEH WEAH, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

AT A CEREMONY MARKING THE OPENING OF THE 3rd SESSION OF THE 54TH LEGISLATURE

JANUARY 13, 2020

Mr. Speaker, and Members of the Legislature;

Mr. President Pro-Tempore, and Members of the Senate;

Mr. Chief Justice, and Judges of the Supreme Court;

The Dean and Members of the Cabinet;

The Doyen and Members of the Diplomatic Corps;

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen:

Let me first of all thank God who brought our daughter back to us after a long period. Honorable Pelham Youngblood, we thank God for you. We are happy to see you back with us.

As we assemble here today in ceremonies marking the Opening of the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature, we must give thanks and praise to the Almighty God for not only allowing all of us, through His Abundant Mercy and Abiding Grace, to safely cross over into another year, but also for letting us see the beginning of a New Decade.

I hope that you enjoyed the time that you spent with your families and your constituents during the Holidays, and that you were able to get some rest during your well-deserved break.

I would also like to wish you a Happy and Productive New Year. May all your endeavors be crowned with success, as you embark upon the work of the People during this new Session.

Mr. Speaker, Mr. President Pro Tempore, Honorable Members of the National Legislature:

As you return to commence this 3rd Session, it is my fervent hope that you have come back with renewed vigor, strong determination, unrelenting commitment, and a dedicated spirit to do the work of the Liberian People.

You will require all of these characteristics to make 2020 the most productive year since the 54th Legislature commenced its duties.

Meanwhile, I would like to thank you sincerely for your hard work during the just-ended 2nd Session, where you enacted many very important bills in support of our efforts to deliver to the high expectations of our People.

One of such Acts, which I believe is worthy of note here, is the law resulting in the harmonization of Government salaries.

For the very first time in our legislative history, you showed the courage, wisdom, and determination to trim the Government’s wage bill, and we applaud you for that.

However, I would like to call your attention to the fact that there are still a few bills pending before you which require your urgent attention and action, so that we can continue to make progress.

DISTINGUISHED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN:

From my perspective, this year 2020, which marks the turn of the decade, is the most critical year since my incumbency. It is the year when we will consolidate our gains and launch Liberia upwards and onwards on a solid platform of policies and practical programs that will begin to turn our economy around.

At the end of this month, in keeping with the requirements of the Liberian Constitution, I will present my legislative agenda and report to you on the State of the Nation in my Annual Message.

In that Address, I will give a detailed elaboration of my plans for the ensuing year, and clearly set out for you new strategies and programs that will drive our Nation to further and faster growth and development.

During this 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature, I would like to encourage you to continue to work diligently, in the supreme interest of the Liberian People.

I thank you.