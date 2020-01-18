City Court Approves Criminal Appearance Bond For Rep. Kolubah’s Driver

The Monrovia City Court Judge Jumah Jallah has approved the criminal appearance bond filed by lawyers representing the interest of the driver of District #10 l0 lawmaker, Yekeh Kolubah.

The bond will secure the temporary release of the lawmaker’s driver from detention at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Judge Jallah took over one week to review the criminal appearance bond filed by the lawyers representing the defendant.Following the review, Judge Jallah ordered the defendant to appear on Tuesday, January 21, to answer to the charges levied against him.

The judge did not mention as to how much was filed or whether it was an insurance bond or cash bond.

The driver of Hon. Kolubah identified as Alexander Sampson, was driving the lawmaker’s Rav4 Toyota Jeep on January 6 during the protest staged by the so-called Council of Patriots (CoP).

He was arrested along with five others by the police on multiple charges.

On January 6, the Capitol Hill vicinity witnessed a scene of tension when riot police used teargas canisters to disperse members of the CoP who resorted to public nuisance on Capitol Hill, the seat of the Judiciary, Legislative and Executive branches of government.

Police report quotes Commissioner Walker B. Wray as stating that on Monday, January 6, at about 1600hrs, while performing police duty, protesters intentionally assembled at the Capitol Building and Executive Mansion corridors under the pretext of petitioning government of their concern, but did not do so, as expected by the general public and other foreign institutions monitoring the situation.

During the process of the assembly, the report states, the joint security mounted a check post at the intersection of UN Drive and Capitol Hill for persons and vehicles attending the protest to be searched in order to ensure the safety of all.

Defendants Aaron Kennedy, Emmanuel Johnson, Josiah Tarphen, Willie O. Flomo and others to be identified were arrested and charged with the crime of rioting, failure to disperse, recklessly endangering others and disorderly conduct while the District #10 lawmaker’s driver Alexander Sampson was charged for possession and sale of physical object for lethal use, rioting, failure to disperse in violation of Chapter 17 Sections 17.11 and 17.1 of the Criminal Procedure Law of Liberia.

Meanwhile, the defendants will appear on Tuesday, January 21, to answer to the charges levied against them.

