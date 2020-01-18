Liberia Will Not Repeat Past Mistakes

-In the Oil and Gas Sector

The Director General of the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) Mr. Archie N. Donmo has disclosed that in compliance with fears expressed by His Excellency Dr George Manneh Weah, although Liberia is in a desperate need to discover commercially viable quantities of oil, it is important that the country should not lose sight of the attendant consequences that may evolve when the right policies, laws and regulations are not developed and adhered to.He added that this is why the new LPRA management team that he heads has been taking several prudent measures in this regards.

This was disclosed by Mr. Donmo when he addressed the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism

(MICAT) press briefing at the Ministry’s conference Hall last Thursday.

According to Mr. Donmo, the LPRA is expected to completely take over the functions of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), in keeping with the Act creating the LPRA.

He said they are set on building a viable and successful oil and gas program, by improving on governance and the transparency of equity or shares participation of all Liberians in keeping with Section 78 of the Petroleum exploration and production regulation Reform laws of 20I4.

He however added that the transfer of NOCAL’s functions to the LPRA is ongoing and yet to be completed, as it entails the transfer of all regulatory functions so that NOCAL will be left with the task of focusing on improving the sector’s general capabilities and promoting government’s interests, so as to allow the LPRA to focus on the activities of off-shore acreages.

The LPRA boss further said President Weah has however challenged the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of NOCAL and the DG of the LPRA to engage international oil companies, and other global partners to build an economically successful and sustainable oil and gas sector that will maximize government’s revenue intake, ensure environmental sustainability and the equitable participation of all Liberians.

He clarified that it was an erroneous report in the newspapers that President Weah has bought shares in some of the oil blocks put on sale, adding that if such was the case then who sold it to them.

He explained that the licensing process and approval through the National Legislature, for it to become law nearly takes 2 or 3 months for review, as there are transparency processes to go through.’

‘’It takes 2-3 months for evaluation, and another 2 months for contract negotiation between LPRA and successful bidders’’, adding that those spreading lies are completely ignorant of the processes involved in acquiring oil blocks.

