Mayor Koijee Donates 36 Bags Of Rice To Lofa Sports Association

In a bid to encourage Lofa sports teams to clinch victory in this year’s county sports meet, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee has donated 36 bags of 25kg rice to the Lofa County Sports Association.

Speaking recently in Monrovia during the donation ceremony, the Monrovia City Mayor said the donation is his way of encouraging the Lofa County football and kickball teams to strive to win this year’s National County Sports Meet.

“Lofa County will win this year’s sports meet; and this cup will surely go to our county for the first time in the history of the County Sports Meets,” he said optimistically.

Receiving the items, the Leadership of the Lofa County Sports Association headed by Mohammed O.Sheriff as chairman, thanked the Mayor for the timely donation of rice for the players to be strengthened to capture the trophy.

On his part, the Steering Committee Chairman, Momo T Cyrus, expressed gratitude for the donation from Mayor Koijee which he said will help make it possible for the Lofa teams to emerge victorious.

Cyrus called on Lofians in and out of the county to support their teams to encourage and empower the players to clinch victory in this year’s competition, adding that “this year Lofa must win the trophy for the first time in the history of the tournament””