Gender Ministry Applauds US-based Organization

-Acknowledges Scholarship To Four Ladies

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has applauded SHE-CAN, – a US-based International Humanitarian Organization for providing a fully-funded International tertiary scholarship to four young Liberian females scholars. SHE-CAN is a humanitarian organization that anchors on equipping and empowering young women from post-conflict countries to become productive leaders.

The US-based organization focuses on low-income young women through education, leadership skills, and mentorship.

On Thursday, January 16, a meeting was held with six high power delegations from SHE-CAN Organization and the Deputy Minister for Gender, Hon Alice Johnson Howard.

In November 2018, a delegation of SHE-CAN visited the Ministry and disclosed that Liberia was added to a list of post-conflict countries (Cambodia and Rwanda) to benefit annual International scholarships funded by SHE-CAN organization and partners.

Madam Barbara Bylenga, the Founder & Executive Director of SHE-CAN said, the Institution was proud to announce that as of the result of said discussion in 2018, SHE-CAN has concluded extreme academic vetting of female applicants and four successful candidates have met all criteria to acquire fully funded tertiary education in the United States of America beginning this year.

“We as an organization believe that when women become leaders, many of the biggest issues facing countries will be solved,” Executive Director Bylenga averred.

The beneficiaries, ages from 17-23 years are Janet Kwenah, Jennifer Maxwell, Channel Henries and Tarlee Dahn. They will enroll in Lafayette College, Muhlenberg College, the University of San Francisco and Babson College respectively.

According to the organization’s profile, since 2011, US$18 million has been mobilized in building women’s global leadership; 64 low-income women have won full-ride scholarships; 280 professionals are SHE-CAN mentors, creating a network of support; 26 U.S. colleges including 12 Partner colleges support their education; more than 1,500 Donors financially support their journey and 140 Global Partner Organizations provide internships, jobs and network support.

Bylenga assured the Ministry of Gender that all beneficiaries of the scholarship were made to sign a mandatory form to return home upon graduation to impact the Liberian society.

In appreciation, Deputy Minister for Gender, Alice Johnson Howard thanked the She-Can family for providing an opportunity to less privileged females that will harness their full potentials through education and mentorship.

Deputy Minister Johnson mentioned that said initiative will buttress the Government of Liberia’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development specifically Pillar One under empowering women and Girls.

Hon. Howard Johnson conveyed her Boss Minister Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr’s commitment to supporting initiatives meant to uplift women and girls out of poverty.

“Gender Ministry would like to re-emphasize that it supports any initiative provided that such initiative is in compliance with the laws of the land and the full protection of fundamental human rights of women and girls”, Deputy Minister Alice Johnson Howard concluded.

