US Congressional Delegation In Monrovia

-Meets House Speaker

Debate over whether or not the George Manah Weah Administration has got the attention of Liberia’s traditional ally, the United States of America is gradually coming to an end.

As evident of the fact, a Delegation of the United States Congress Technical Working Staff Members is in Liberia as guests of the 54th Legislature, particularly House of Representatives, in partnership with National Democratic Institute (NDI), under the US Congress’ House Democracy Partnership (HDP) program, aimed at building technical capacities and knowledge-sharing in lawmaking.In an acquaintance meeting with the Delegation at his Capitol Building Office, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, said the need to redirect extended capacity assistance to the Liberian Legislature could not be over emphasized, asserting that today’s challenges of any country in the world begin with and end with the economy.

Speaker Chambers told the US Delegation that the Legislature, at the moment, looks forward to building its capacity, soliciting support in reviewing and rewriting several unhealthy and antiquated laws of the Country, most especially those affecting the forestry, mining and fisheries sectors from the view of impacting the economy positively.

He made reference to Germany which significantly benefits from her forest sector, whilst, Botswana, with good records of prosperity benefits from her mining sector, and Vietnam also, with good record about her fishery sector, generates millions and billions in revenues.

Also making remarks during the acquaintance meeting, was the Resident Director of the National Democratic Institute, Mr. Artan Alijaj who divulged that the Delegation was in the Country in continuation of the standing partnership between and with the Liberian Legislature and the United States Congress under the House Democracy Partnership Program which the NDI is implementing.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alijaj told the gathering that the United States Congress Staffs, who formed the Delegation, will hold technical working meetings with some staffs from the Liberian Legislature, specifically the Deputy Speaker, Chairpersons and members of Political Party Caucuses, the Chief Clerk, and other essential staff members of the House of Representatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related