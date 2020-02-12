“Gender Perspective Key To Armed Forces Activity”

-Ghanaian General Says

The Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghanaian Army, Lt. Genaral Obed Boamah Akwa, says the gender perspective is important in the activities of every armed forces.As part of the celebrations marking the 63rd Anniversary of the Armed Forces of Liberia, the Lt. General of the Ghanaian Armed Forces stated that his country’s Armed Forces has included females in every activity and deploying them as head of missions in other countries.

“We do this as a way of building the capacity of our females in the Army,” General Akwa said.

The Ghanaian General was in Liberia to attend the 63rd Anniversary of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) which honoured him with the Distinguished Service Order (DSO) award for his contribution to the building of the new post-conflict national army.

The celebrations were held on the theme: “Strategies To Incorporate More Females in the Security Sector: AFL In Perspective.”

This year’s theme has spurred numerous comments on female representation in the national army, including that of President George Manneh Weah, and the AFL Deputy Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Geraldine George, a female herself, encouraged women’s participation in the security sector, but with equal training void of feminist sentiments.

A symposium held on the same theme rolled out varying views and thoughts on women and their role in the security sector, especially the military force.

Statistics show that the number of women in the Liberian army shrunk from 8 percent to a paltry 3 percent in just about one year.

General Akwa noted that he is proud of Liberia for the steps it is taking in prioritizing females in the Armed Forces and also the peace-making processes of the country.

Akwa mentioned that beyond the connection with the Liberian Armed Forces since the 1990’s, the Ghana Armed Forces has been engaged with training and mentoring of the AFL.

He added that the bonds of connection enabled the Ghanaian trainers to learn a lot, including acquiring higher education, noting that “if in Ghana it would not have been possible as Army personnel to pursue higher education.”