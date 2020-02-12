LRA Dedicates Production Studio To Boost Tax Awareness

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Monday (Feb 10) dedicated a production studio at its headquarters in Paynesville.

The studio is built to produce tax messages to educate the public on tax payment.

The intent of these messages is to encourage tax compliance and boost revenue collection, Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah said during the dedication.

The Commissioner General said in order for revenue to increase, the LRA needs to engage the public with more tax messages that will inspire them to pay their taxes.

“There is need to publicize the work we do; in fact, we need to do more to educate our people because the Act creating the LRA mandates us not only to collect revenue but to proactively educate, train and empower our staff to inform the public about tax payment,” CG Nah said.

Commissioner Nah thanked LRA staff for their hard work and called for collective efforts in expanding the tax base. He challenged both the Communications Section and the Taxpayer Service Division of the LRA to make maximum use of the State-of-the-Art Studio.

CG Nah noted that the LRA is making efforts to raise the revenue beyond the usual 500m, and massive tax awareness is part of the many initiatives required to do so.

Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe described the idea of the studio as an innovation that supports growth and development.

Minister Nagbe said the LRA plays a crucial role in the growth and development of the country, adding that an efficient tax administration will lead revenue growth and foster development.

The Minister of Information thanked LRA for creating new measures to ease tax payment and stressed the importance of providing more tax information and awareness on these measures.

“Communications is an indispensable tool for good governance, and because of that, it is also an indispensable tool for tax collection,” said the minister.

For his part, the Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System, Ledgerhood Julius Rennie applauded the initiative by the LRA and hoped that the studio will serve the rightful purposes by providing quality tax information to the Liberian people.

Mr. Rennie said the provision of adequate tax information will create a positive mindset and make citizens more responsible in meeting their tax obligations.