Sen. Dillon Commends Pres. Weah For 14 Military Hospital

Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon, has commended President George Weah for constructing the 14 Military Hospital for the members of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and their families as part of incentives to the men and women in arms.

“I must admit that, I was one of those that doubted the idea of constructing a Military Hospital. I opined then that instead of constructing a new hospital, it would be sensible to equip JFK and other existing public health facilities with state-of-the-art equipment to meet the medical needs of our people across the country,“ said Dillon.

He is one of the critical voices of the Weah-led government, and one of the founding leaders of the Council of Patriots (CoP) that has organized two street protests against the Weah administration on June 7 2019 and January 6, 2020 respectively.

The senator expressed his emotions via a Facebook post on Monday in which he said Liberians must commend President Weah and his team for doing a great job.

The Military Hospital is now 95 percent completed and getting ready for full operations.

Dillon stated that, Liberians are hopeful and look forward to the hospital providing the necessary medical services to men and women in the army as well as the people in nearby communities.

The 14 Military hospital near the Edward Binyah Kesselley Barack in Margibi County was described by President Weah as “a dream come true,” when he and some members of his Cabinet on Monday inspected the hospital ahead of the Armed Forces Day of Liberia celebration on February 11.

It can be recalled that the President said, the hospital will not only serve members of the Armed Forces but the general public indicating that it is a clear testament of his government’s Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).