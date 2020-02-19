First Lady Clar Weah Gives US$8k To Female National Teams

First Lady Clear Marie Weah has provided US$8,000 to Liberia’s Under-17 and Under-20 female teams, craving for more engagements with women’s football in Liberia.

Madam Weah, who was appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad as CAF Ambassador for women’s football in Morocco, said that she wants to connect and help to push the agenda of women’s football in the country.An official statement from the Liberia Football Association (LFA) on Tuesday said the Liberian first lady made the presentation at a lunch in honor of the Liberia’s female Under-17 and Under-20 held February 14 along the Robertsfield highway near Monrovia.

“I have been hearing so much about our female teams, but I haven’t had the chance to come out to see them play. We planned it, but it didn’t work out. So the President and I have decided that since this is the day of love, (Valentine’s Day), to let you know how much we love you and appreciate you, for the great work that you have been doing and for representing Liberia well,” the statement quotes Madam Weah as saying.

It can be recalled that the Liberia Under-17 Women’s National Team defeated Niger 4-0 on 12 January in Monrovia and 5-0 on 26 January in Niamey in the FIFA Women’s Nation Cup qualifiers.

At the same time, in the Under-20 category, Liberia defeated Guinea 3-0 on 19 January in Monrovia and lost 5-4 in February in Conakry and qualified for the next stage of the competition.

“You guys are advancing at such a fast speed. What I told the LFA President and the Minister of Sports is that we have to formulate ways where I will be more connected to you. Where I can have more visibility with you to come out and support you in whatever way I can,” she said.

“It is possible, if you will allow me, I want to travel with you sometimes. I want to be on the touchline. The intention of me being an ambassador is not just for me to have the title because it does nothing for me,” Madam Weah stated.

The Liberian First Lady maintained that the more engagement she has with the female National Teams, the more they will get the support for Liberia because prior to her appointment as CAF ambassador, she had been connected with football for so long through the days of her husband (George Manneh Weah) football career.

She said, it was important that she was given such position as ambassador, citing that a country with such a great icon as President Weah should excel and that the better way to do it to represent Liberia.

For his part, President Weah extended his gratitude to the female National Teams of Liberia for flying high the colors of the country in the CAF competitions.

He then applauded the LFA President Mustapha Raji and his executive members for their drive to develop women’s football in the country.