VP Taylor Foundation Assists Over 35 Female Students In Sinoe 2020

Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor’s scholarship program, which focuses on women education in Liberia, has assisted over 35 female students from various high schools in Sinoe County with huge consignments of educational materials under its outreach.Handing over the package to students group in Greenville on behalf of Vice President Taylor, Grace Scotland Brianah, Executive Director of the Women Empowerment for Self-Employment, said the gesture is in keeping with the VP’s commitment to promoting female education in Liberia; describing women empowerment as key to nation building.

Madame Briamah, who is also working with different women groups in Sinoe County, said the Liberian Vice President’s contribution to women and girls education in the country is not a surprise; noting that VP Taylor is who and where she is because she is educated.

She called on women, and mainly girls, who are of school-going age to take advantage of education in Liberia.

Receiving the items on behalf of the students group, Miss Jartue Kamara, president of the group, thanked the VP Taylor for the support, and called on her colleagues to double their efforts in pursuing higher education so that they can become future leaders, citing Madam Taylor as a case study.

“In a special way we want to extend our special thanks and appreciation to Madam Taylor for this gesture and to assure her we will do everything possible to make her happy in terms of academic performance,” Kamara said.

On his part, Alphanso Karboe, chief executive officer of the Sinoe County school system, expressed delight over the VP’s gesture, and urged the student group to work hard in their educational sojourn, noting that almost all of them are senior students who are expected to write this year’s national exam.

CEO Karboe said the WAEC and the Ministry of Education in Liberia have already set up criteria that will qualify students writing the exam for graduation.

“In keeping with the WAEC and the Educational Ministry mandate, students are under obligation to pass at least three subjects in order to qualify for graduation,” he explained.