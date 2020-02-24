Monrovia Mayor Koijee Outlines Achievements In 2019

By Robert Dixon

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee has disclosed that with the help of reforms instituted at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) coupled with improved service delivery, the MCC registered increased revenue generation in 2019.He named some of the reforms as the International Financial Reporting Standards, mainly the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), the MCC was able to enhance reforms in Public Financial Management by expanding the Revenue Section for the establishment of the Revenue Department to increase revenue generation.

He said that the MCC have automated its financial management system through the adoption of SMART ACCOUNT software for easy and timely financial planning, reporting and audits.

His statement was contained in a State of the City Message delivered on the occasion marking the Celebration of Monrovia Day held at the Monrovia City Hall in Sinkor.

Monrovia, formerly called Christopolis, was named in honor of former US President James Monroe, in 1822, about 25 years before the independence of the Republic of Liberia.

He further that they have endeavored to increase the overall budget of the City by 42%, but yet the amount was too inadequate to fund the growing expenditure demand for efficient operation of the city.

According to him, the MCC finally retrieved the advertisement services which was outsourced to a private entity to increase revenue generation and help to ensure the best value for public money

“We restored the allotments of the GoL-World Bank Counterpart Funding for solid waste management operations within the City and its environs,’ he noted.

In another development, Koijee pointed out that the MCC ensured and received the donation of three front-end loaders, six dump trucks, six mini- trucks, three (3) skip trucks, one bulldozer, and six tricycles, three pickups to support Solid Waste Management within the City, and three pickups from the World Bank.

The pick-ups are for the use of regional supervisions (North, Central and South) for Solid Waste Management within the City.

He stressed that with the help of the World Bank and the European Union, the MCC constructed 14 water kiosks for residents in When Town, where the existing landfill is located and in Cheesemanburg where the new landfill is being built.

“Habitat for Humanity constructed for us one huge RC garbage bin in the Peace Island Community in Congo Town and donated four tricycles for Community-Based Enterprises (CBEs) operations,” he disclosed.

He also said that the Cities Alliance has provided loans and grants in the amount US$500,000 for the empowerment of CBEs in greater Monrovia, and US$1million for community upgrading projects in greater Monrovia.

