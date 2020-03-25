On Coronavirus Prevention, LCP,MCC Deployed 745 communicators

The Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP) in partnership with the City Government of Monrovia (MCC) has deployed 745 communicators across 161 communities in 668 blocks in Montserrado County.

The LCP will closely work with the city government through the Monrovia COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Taskforce Social Mobilization, Advocacy and Community Engagement Awareness.

The partnership will see the two entities with the supports from partners collaborate in eradicating the virus from Montserrado County.Speaking at the deployment ceremony at the Monrovia City Hall Monday March 23, 2020, the Executive Director of LCP, Ambassador Juli Endee said they will use all the means available to them in ensuring that the virus is out of the country.

“We got the political will from the President of Liberia. Based on this, we have trained 745 communicators with the Ministry of Health, National Public Health Institute of Liberia-NPHIL, and Risk Management. We are operating a code name either we do it for our country or we perish,” she said.

For his part, the chairperson of the House of Representatives Taskforce on Coronavirus, Montserrado County electoral district five Representative Thomas P. Fallah assured Liberians that the House will work with the LCP and MCC in fighting the virus out of the country.

“We will team up together and we will win and the communities very important to this. We will take off the coats and fight this virus like we did it to Ebola,” Representative Fallah said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State without Portfolio, Trokon Kpui has called on Liberians and foreign nationals to adhere to all health measures put in by the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health.

Also speaking, Mayor Jefferson Koijee lamented that the situation in the country is a sad moment, but said it will be overcome if all Liberians can work collectively in the fight against the virus.

“We are very convince that we will triumph over this because we have enjoyed the unhindered supports of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Ministry of Health and all,” he said.

Mayor Koijee also called on public to take charge of the fight against the virus as they begin the deployment of communicators with over 30,000 flyers containing health messages.

“We must lead the drive against the virus. Go and do well and if our people don’t have the buckets, it means they are violating,” Mayor Koijee added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related