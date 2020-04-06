Merck Foundation Joins With First Ladies Of Africa To Raise Awareness About Coronavirus

As the Coronavirus spread around the world, Merck Foundation joins hands with First Ladies of Africa to raise awareness about Coronavirus and how to stay safe and healthy.

According to the release, Merck Foundation joined with African First Ladies of Ghana, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC ), Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Guinea Conakry, Burundi, Central African Republic (C.A.R.), Chad, Zimbabwe, Zambia, The Gambia, Liberia and Congo Brazzaville, announced the call for applications for their ‘Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards for African countries. The theme of the awards is ‘Ra is ing Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’. Please see below attached detail of the release.

Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards