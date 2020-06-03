Dr. Rasha Kelej Creates Song From 11 African Countries

As Liberian President George Weah, a former international football legend, released a song to be used by the UN to spread awareness about the new coronavirus, Rasha Kelej creates a song by singers from 11 African countries to support medical workers during Coronavirus battle

Dr. Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation, directed and produced for the first time, a song by singers from 11 African countries for the first time together in three languages; English, French and Arabic to show our support for medical workers around the world. This is my personal contribution towards the response to Coronavirus pandemic. Please see below attached detail of the release. Song by Rasha Kelej

