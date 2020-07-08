-MOVEE Describes Nwabudike’s Stay @ LACC

-Entreats Senate’s Autonomous Committee

The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has begun a journey aimed at restoring the integrity of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

In a communication dated June 30, 2020 to the Chair of the Senate’s Committee on Autonomous Agency, Senator J. Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County, MOVEE entreated the attention of the Committee about what it described as the “illegal occupation” of the Chairmanship of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission by controversial Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike.

Cllr. Nwabudike was nominated recently by President George Manneh Weah to serve as Chairperson for the National Election Commission but was denied confirmation by the Senate’s Committee on Autonomous Agency for providing what MOVEE referred to as “contradictory and fraudulent documentation” to acquire Liberian citizenship.

“Prior, he was confirmed to serve as National Chairperson to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission – the country’s foremost anti-graft agency established to fight corruption and promote probity in public service,” MOVEE reminded the Committee in the communication.

The Communication under the signature of the Party’s National Chairman, veteran and vocal Civil Society Activist, Dan Torkama won Saryee, Sr. says “Honorable Chairman and members of the committee, although Cllr. Nwabudike succeeded in smartly dribbling the three branches to have criminally infiltrated every structure of our political and governance system, that cannot serve as justification to have him illegally preside over the LACC which has citizenship requirement to become a Commissioner.”

Saryee contends that Cllr. Nwabudike’s persistence occupation of the LACC chairmanship constitutes an act of “arrogance, defiance to our laws and underscores the systemic weakness of the governance system.”

He laments that it is disturbing that the confirming authority as well as the appointing authority has chosen to remain mute despite widespread public condemnation across diverse spectrum of the Liberian society.

“In view of the foregoing and in consideration of your oversight responsibility, MOVEE requests your intervention to restore the integrity of the LACC. We are of the conviction that your committee is well placed to savage what is fast becoming an unhealthy precedent for our governance system.”

The Party has provided reasons why it thinks Cllr. Nwabudike should be withdrawn from the LACC.

Consistent with Part VI Section 6.3 of the LACC Act, MOVEE says, Cllr. Nwabudike has not been able to demonstrate that he is a Liberian, adding that the same grounds for his withdrawal from the National Election Commission nomination similarly hold ground for the LACC nomination as well.

MOVEE insists that it is only a Liberian with good moral character that can be appointed as commissioner to the LACC.

“Section 6.8 of the LACC Acts states that any of the commissioners shall be removed from office by the president for any gross breach of duty, misconduct in office, or any proven act of corruption. Consistent with Part V Section 5.2(a-m) the Senate’s failure to withdraw the nomination of Cllr. Nwabudikes Chairman to the LACC will ultimately impair the function of the Commission to fight corruption.”

According to MOVEE, in affirmation of Cllr. Nwabudike’s fraudulent acquisition of citizenship to get admitted into the practice of law, the Liberia Bar Association following the corroboration of evidence expelled him, adding that “this further explains why Cllr. Nwabudike should be withdrawn from the LACC.”

“Honorable Chairman and members of the Senate Committee on autonomous agencies, MOVEE requests your timely intervention to save the integrity of the LACC. We recall the eminent role of corruption in our country decade and half civil conflicts which precipitated the establishment of the anti-Corruption Commission. It is our hope that your committee will invite Cllr.Nwabudike to state why he should not be withdrawn or removed as chairman of the LACC.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Autonomous, Sen. Teahjay is yet to comment; when this paper placed number of calls to him by 12:47 and 12:48 P.M, Thursday afternoon, his mobile numbers rank endless without response. He did not return the calls up to press time.