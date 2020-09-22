Cummings Threatens NEC

Warns Against Fraudulent Results

Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader, Alexander B. Cummings who also chairs the collaboration of four opposition political parties under the banner (CPP) has threatened the National Election Commission (NEC) that ANC and CPP would not accept any election result that will not be freed, fair and transparent.

Although NEC authorities have often assured Liberians, including politicians of their determination to conduct free and fair elections; the assurance is in response to fear and anxieties frequently expressed by members of the opposition bloc.

However, Cumming warning comes amidst reports of alarming voters trucking in several parts of the county, and from bordering countries, something that contravenes Liberia’s elections laws.

Cummings said,the CPP intends to make the CDC political leader and President of Liberia George Weah a single term presidency instead of two, adding that the opposition is prepared to

do so without electoral violence and violation of the electoral laws at all fronts.

He made the disclosure over the weekend when a strong stalwart of the ANC, Fubbi A. Henry was endorsed by the ANC for a CPP primary.

Although Cummingswas the only senior CPP official who graced the occasion, he expressed joy over Henries’ readiness to contest the CPP primary that would determine a qualified candidate to contest on the ticket of the CPP for the pending Representative by-election which is also slated for December 8, 2020 along with the mid-term senatorial elections.

Earlier,FubbiHenries expressed confident that he would win the by-election and fill the vacancy created in Montserrado County Electoral District #9 following the passing of Representative Pelham-Youngblood.

The seat became vacant following the death of Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) recently.

Henries is expected to meet in the primary with former Liberia’s celebrated Soccer star and former coach of the Liberia National football Team, JamesSalinsaDebbah of the Liberty Party;Saah Robert of the All Liberian Party, (ALP) and Miller Catakaw of the former ruling Unity Party.

He told partisans and supporters that his victory was firstly certain in the CPP Primary and assured his supporters that his name and picture will be on the ballot on December 8, 2020 election, adding that “we must contest this time around instead of keep giving it up always for the sake of national peace sake”.

Henries who is a strong advocate of social justice, equality and democracy, once headed the ‘Citizens United for the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Courts in Liberia; hepromised to campaign on four pillars, including the liberalization policy, capacity building of Liberians and National Rehabilitation Program in Liberia where young people will be rehabilitated and trained in various skills to enable them contribute their quota to the growth and development of the country.

In addition, he promised to be more robust in his advocacy for the upliftment of the people not only in electoral district #9, but in Montserrado County and the entire country at large.

He was amongst those who on April 5, 2020 joined scores of protesters in Monrovia demanding accountability for crimes committed during Liberia’s 14-years civil war (1989 – 2003) and the prowling of the country’s coffers.